Queens Royals participate in first-ever Division 1 sporting event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sports history was made in Charlotte on Thursday as Queens University participated in its first-ever Division 1 sporting event.

The Royals, who made the move from DII to DI over the summer, hosted UNC Wilmington in womens soccer.

Fans and families gathered to witness the historic event, which drew a record crowd of 825 spectators to Dickson Field.

Tonight’s attendance is the most in Queens Women’s Soccer history.#GoRoyals | #BeTheFirst pic.twitter.com/7BwxT9zpGD — Queens (N.C.) Athletics (@QueensAthletics) August 18, 2022

After a scoreless first half, the Seahawks broke through for a pair of second-half goals, winning 2-0.