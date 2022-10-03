Queens set for another D2 NCAA Tournament appearance

Royals are No. 4 in the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's March, so as usual the Queens Royals are in the NCAA Tournament.

Queens, ranked fourth in the country, will play in the D2 Southeast Regional in Augusta, Ga., beginning Saturday at 2:30 against Columbus State.

The Royals (28-3) have won 15-straight games and are coming off of their fifth conference tournament title.

"These guys are really focused," coach Bart Lundy said. "Maybe the most focused team we've ever had."

Queens is still motivated by an early exit from last year's tournament.

"Sometimes those big losses fuel your passion," Lundy said.

Jamari Smith averages 17.2 points per game and was the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year.

"We've been really focusing in on details more and more, each practice and each day," Smith said.

Point guard Kenny Dye was named First Team All-Conference as well.

"As a team some of these guys haven't been on this level yet," Dye said. "We just keep these guys accountable, going hard in practice."