Royals claim men's SAC title in win over Carson-Newman

The win marks the fifth conference title for Queens University of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Consider it another notch in the belt for the Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team.

The Royals used a strong first half to defeat Carson-Newman, 69-59, Sunday in the men's South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Tournament finale in Greeneville, South Carolina.

The win is Queens' fifth conference championship in school history. It also marks the first conference title for the team since 2017 and the second since joining the SAC.

Queens (28-3, 21-3 SAC) is riding high with a 15-game winning streak, the third longest streak in program history.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐓𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒!



🔜 NCAA Tournament#W1N pic.twitter.com/haB5WzbJxy — Queens (N.C.) Men’s Basketball (@queensMBB) March 6, 2022

The SAC Player of the Year, Jamari Smith, led the Royals with 18 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds. First-team conference honoree Kenny Dye added 16 points with six rebounds and a team-high four assists. With his second assist on the night, Dye reached 500 career assists, which is the second most in program history.

Jay'Den Turner was dominant on the glass for the Royals, pulling down a team-leading 11 rebounds, while also adding eight points. Off the bench, Gavin Rains pulled down seven rebounds.

Dye brought home the SAC tournament MVP. Quean McCluney and Smith also joined him on the all-tournament team.

The Royals will find out their NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament tonight when the Selection Show airs at 10:30 p.m.

MORE SPORTS: Charlotte FC falls to LA Galaxy in inaugural home match

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts