Queens wins thriller in D1 basketball debut

The Royals take down Marshall at Curry Arena

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not only was Queens University's first Division 1 men's basketball game history, it was memorable.

Guard Kenny Dye scored the go-ahead basket with ten seconds remaining, and the Royals defense stopped Marshall at the end for a thrilling, 83-82 victory.

The win happened in front of a raucous crowd of 1,608, all decked out in white for the occasion.

Queens University made the switch to Division 1 sports over the summer.

Dye finished with 24 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

Queens surged to an early lead and withstood a Thunder Herd push, going on a 7-0 run to close the half with a 41-36 lead.

But Marshall went on a 12-1 run of its own in the second half to grab an eleven-point lead.

However, the Royals finished the final three minutes shooting 4-of-4 from the field, while holding the Herd to 1-for-8.

Charlie Wilson served as acting head coach while new head coach Grant Leonard serves a five-game suspension following a DWI arrest.