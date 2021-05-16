Randle leads Knicks past Hornets in OT, tie Atlanta for 4th

Miles Bridges had 30 points for Charlotte in his return

Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109.

Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Miles Bridges had 30 points and Devonte Graham added 25 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games.