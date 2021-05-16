x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

Randle leads Knicks past Hornets in OT, tie Atlanta for 4th

Miles Bridges had 30 points for Charlotte in his return
Credit: AP
Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges reacts after dunking in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109.

 Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. 

Miles Bridges had 30 points and Devonte Graham added 25 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games. 

New York led by 17 points with 7:45 left in the third quarter before the Hawks rallied.