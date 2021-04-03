Recapping entertaining first half of Hornets season

Charlotte is currently in line for a playoff spot, and plays a thrilling style of basketball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Hornets fans are allowed in next week -- they're going to finally be able to witness this year's team up close -- which after one half -- is in line for a playoff spot and leads its division.

And it's one of the most exciting Charlotte teams we have seen in a long time.

"I'm excited to see what this team is going to do in the second half," said Locked On Hornets podcast co-host Walker Mehl.

You can listen to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

To tip off a new partnership between WCNC Charlotte's parent company, TEGNA, and Locked On, Mehl joined Sports Director Nick Carboni to discuss the Hornets first half, and potential to make the playoffs in the second half.

Walker when's the last time Hornets fans have had this entertaining of a product, basically night in and night out," asked Carboni.

"You have to back to the early 90s," Mehl said. "it's probably LJ and Alonzo Mourning and Muggsy Bogues, when those guys put the Hornets logo on the map."

Many players have been key to this year's success -- Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and others.

But no doubt who all the buzz is about -- 19 year old rookie LaMelo Ball.

"He is must-see TV," said Mehl. "He's one of the most entertaining players -- not just young players -- he's one of the most entertaining players in the Association. And it's fun for that to be on Charlotte's roster."