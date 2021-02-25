Renowned Maiden high school football coach, Tom Brown, passes away at age 77

Renowned North Carolina high school football coach Tom Brown passed away on Thursday, February 25th at 77 years old.
Brown, who coached the Maiden Blue Devils from 1966-78 and again from 1986-2007, compiled a total of 330 wins in 35 seasons as the head football coach at Maiden, which is the state record for wins by a football coach at a single school.
Brown also coached at Bunker Hill from 1982-85 and at East Burke from 2014-16 and finished his coaching career with an overall career mark of 352 victories against just 132 defeats and seven ties.
Brown officially retired from coaching in 2016.
According to Maiden High School football team's Twitter, Brown was in the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms at the beginning of December 2020 and passed away early Thursday morning.
Brown was native of Pennsylvania, Brown and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, where he earned all-conference honors in both football and baseball.
He is a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame and the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame.