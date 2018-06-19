CHARLOTTE - Asked if he had the final say over the team's first-round pick, Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak quickly answered.

"Yes. Sure," he said.

But Kupchak quickly backed up a bit, and while laughing, added: "Well, with the exception of one person."

It was clear Kupchak was referring to the team's owner, Michael Jordan, who is part of the draft process every year. Jordan and Kupchak met in Charlotte on Monday to review tape of prospects and work on the draft board. According to Kupchak, the two will do the same on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's draft.

So far, lottery picks under Jordan have not translated in to much success.

His first did -- Kemba Walker in 2011.

But after that the Hornets have not selected any players regarded as stars throughout the league (Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller, Frank Kaminsky, Noah Vonleh and Malik Monk).

The jury is still out on Monk, who played sparingly his rookie season in 2017-18 after being picked No. 11. But the Hornets whiffed on a chance to select Donovan Mitchell, who was picked at No. 13 by the Utah Jazz.

The numbers are incomparable. Mitchell averaged 20.5 ppg in 79 contests, while Monk played just 13.6 minutes in 63 games, averaging 6.7 points.

On his podcast Monday, Zach Lowe and NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony said fired coach Steve Clifford wanted to draft Mitchell, but was overruled.

"I heard Clifford was on the table in the war room saying 'we need to draft Donovan Mitchell,' and he was overruled on that," said Givony.

Lowe added: "Cliff was 100 percent trying to get them to take Donovan Mitchell."

Who made the final call isn't up for much debate, with Jordan being the owner, but General Manager Rich Cho was fired in February. Clifford was let go shortly after the season ended.

© 2018 WCNC