Report: McCaffrey to have MRI on ankle Monday

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will have an MRI on his ankle, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
McCaffrey left the Panthers 31-17 loss at Tampa Bay after a fourth-quarter touchdown, limping towards the sideline.
McCaffrey did not return to the game despite receiving treatment on his right leg on the sideline.
Head Coach Matt Rhule did not have an update immediately after the game.
"I don't know anything right now," Rhule said. "At the end of the game they said he was out with a lower leg injury. I haven't seen the doctors yet."
McCaffrey took himself out of the game briefly in the first half, but its unclear whether it was related to his ankle injury.
McCaffrey ran for 59 yards and two scores and added 29 yards on four receptions in the loss to the Buccaneers.