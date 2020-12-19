Rhule on Rodgers: He hasn't aged

Carolina coach impressed with Packers 37-year-old QB ahead of Saturday night game

In 2012 as an assistant with the New York Giants, now Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule was given a task.

Study teams around the league who were good, and not good, at protecting the quarterback.

That film session led Rhule to study a lot of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who had one of his best seasons that year, was still sacked a league-high 51 times.

But Rhule found that the sacks were quite often only for one or two yards, and a result of Rodgers extending a play in hopes of hitting something big down the field, which he often did.

Now, ahead of Carolina's Saturday night game at Green Bay, Rhule flipped on the tape again.

"He's the same guy. He hasn't aged," Rhule said. "He's unbelievable. It's the off-schedule ability to extend drives, and make big plays that makes him fantastic."

Rodgers, 37, is looking more and more like this year's MVP as the 2020 season moves along.

He leads the NFL with 39 touchdowns and has just thrown four interceptions. His rating of 119.7 is the second-highest of his career and also leads the league.