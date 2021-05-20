Richard Childress hosts Lee Greenwood Patriot Awards, unveils No. 3 Car paint scheme for Coca-Cola 600

2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon hopes to secure second 600 win in 2021

Richard Childress hosted the 2021 Lee Greenwood Patriot Awards at Childress Vineyards, which celebrated patriotism and honored wounded warriors.

"Tonight's special because the money we are raising is going to help build some homes for some veterans that's paid the price," Childress said."We can never do enough to repay these veterans for what they did for us all."

During the event, Childress alongside good friend and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and RCR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon revealed the paint scheme for the No. 3 Chevy that Dillon will pilot in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day Weekend.

"It's really special. It represents our country, our military, our flag and so many veterans that have given their all," Childress said.

In 2017 Dillon took the checkered flag in the Coca-Cola 600 for his first Cup Series victory, making Charlotte Motor Speedway that much more meaningful to Childress.