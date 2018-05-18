CHARLOTTE -- When new Panthers owner David Tepper came to Bank of America for a site visit in March, head coach Ron Rivera gave him a presentation.

"I presented to all three potential ownership groups," Rivera told NBC Charlotte on Friday. "I wanted to make sure everybody understood that we are prepared, we're organized, and we're ready to roll."

Rivera discussed the team's approach to the off-season, and the draft with the bidders, including Tepper. The eighth-year head coach says the presentations were about the franchise's on-the-field product.

"Getting ready for free agency, getting ready for the draft," Rivera said. "I'm really pleased that everything's in place, and I was trying to portray that to the ownership groups."

The Panthers announced the sale on Wednesday morning after Tepper agreed to a price tag of $2.275 billion, most of which he will pay for in cash. The deal will close in July.

"There's a lot to get to know about Mr. Tepper and the direction he wants to be headed," Rivera said. "I'm looking forward to working with him."

Tepper must now be approved by a three-fourths majority vote form the other owners. The vote will take place Tuesday at the NFL meetings in Atlanta.

Now Rivera, and the fanbase, must get used to a new owner, as the franchise's founder steps away for good.

"It's kind of bittersweet," Rivera said, "because of the influence and impact Mr. Richardson has had on my career."

