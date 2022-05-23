Rock Hill and Adidas announce NCAA basketball event

The event will showcase the talents of elite high school players at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill and Adidas have announced a brand new basketball event coming to the area.

It's called the 3 Stripe Select event and Rock Hill will host the championship over multiple years. The event will showcase the talents of elite high school players at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.

“The City of Rock Hill is very excited to partner with such a significant leader in the athletic shoe and sportswear industry," Mayor John Gettys said. "We share their initiative in supporting student-athletes and look forward to welcoming the players, coaches and families with our southern hospitality.”

The adidas 3SSB live-period event series gives the top 15U, 16U and 17U adidas sponsored teams, a chance to compete against top talent and take home the coveted crown of “3SSB Champions”. Prior to the championships in July, teams compete in two preview showcase events. This year’s tournament will kick off the partnership and bring together the Rock Hill community, elite players, college coaches, and national media to the action-packed 3SSB Championship.

