Rock Hill twins have sights set on 2024 Olympics in Paris

The Hayes sisters train in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Twin sisters Emily and Ashley Hayes moved to Rock Hill from Colorado Springs to train at the BMX Supercross track, which attracts the best racers in the world.

"Just be consistent, try new things, get your skills better," Emily said.

Ashley is quick to point out that she's the oldest.

"I'm older by one minute," Ashley said.

The twins, 19, are rising stars on the Pro BMX circuit.

"She's my best friend and when we're out here on the track we push each other," Emily said. "She always challenges me."

Ashley: "You always have someone there constantly supporting you, even though they're trying to beat you on the track most of the time."

The two started on their bikes at a young age, and rose through the ranks. It's taken them all over the country and the world.

"It's really staying on a schedule, working hard," Emily said.

That includes balancing the sport with work and school.

"It's a balance," Ashley said, "and prioritizing."

Turning pro meant getting sponsors, and a singular focus on the sport. It also meant starting atop a 26-foot hill.

"It's nerve-wracking but it's super fun," Emily said. "It's really fun going down that hill."

Countless broken bones and torn ligaments.

They're used to the adversity.

When they were young, the Hayes twins were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

It's something they always have to monitor and attend to, but it doesn't stop them.

"It's part of you, it's part of your life," Emily said, "but you can control it and you can do anything you set your mind to despite having it."

Including going for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.