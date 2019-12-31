WASHINGTON — Ron Rivera has reached an agreement to become the new head coach of the Washington Redskins according to our partners at the Washington Post. This comes one day after the firing of former Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen.

After a disappointing 47-16 loss to the Cowboys Sunday to end the season 3-13, the Redskins are shaking things up in the front office. Rivera's hiring and Allen's departure comes after a dismal season in which the Redskins won just three games.

Just minutes after the Washington Redskins announced Allen's removal, ESPN's senior NFL reporter, Adam Schefter, tweeted that the former Carolina Panthers coach, Ron Rivera, was "expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Washington Redskins barring any unforeseen developments, per sources."

Rivera rumors had been circulating for several days, but the tweet was treated by many as a done deal.

Rivera was fired by the Panthers on Dec. 3, with a 5-7 record. In his nine seasons with the team, the Panthers made the playoffs four times and made a Super Bowl appearance in 2015, where they lost to the Broncos. Rivera holds the franchise record for most regular season wins, with 76 wins.

Rivera is no stranger to changing the culture within a losing team. He inherited a team that was 2-14 in 2010, and five years later they were heading to the Super Bowl.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman played under Rivera for four seasons, including Super Bowl 50.

"He gets the best out of players," Norman said. "He builds men in guys, and also builds character. He sets them up not just for football, but for success in life."

Rivera's wife, Stephanie, has ties to the D.C. area as she was previously an assistant coach with the Mystics in 2011. When criticized for having his wife and daughter spend considerable time around the Panthers organization, he made no apologies.

"I told the players in there that I hope you understand that I was just trying to be the best example," Rivera said in his final press conference with the Panthers. "I wanted Stephanie around because I wanted you to see how you’re supposed to be around your wife. I wanted my children around because I wanted the players to see how to be around their children. I think that’s important. We set examples for the people that are around us."

Rivera is becoming the the first Latino head coach in Redskins history, with Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage.

Bill Callahan has been acting as interim head coach for the Redskins since Oct. 7, when Jay Gruden was fired after an 0-5 start -- the team's worst record in 18 years.

"Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us," Snyder said in a press release. "As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Redskins have not officially announced the hire.

Tom Hunsicker and Darren Haynes contributed to this story.

