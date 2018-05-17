CHARLOTTE - On Wednesday morning the Carolina Panthers announced they'd made a sale agreement with billionaire David Tepper to purchase the team.

Hours later, head coach Ron Rivera appeared on the Rich Eisen Show via phone, and was asked about his new boss.

"I did have an opportunity to meet him during the whole process," Rivera told Eisen.

What could the @Panthers offense look like this season with Norv Turner at the helm? @RiverboatRonHC gave us a peek while Carolina goes through Phase 2 of OTAs: pic.twitter.com/m1y3dMvzma — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 17, 2018

Rivera revealed that he met Tepper during the hedge fund manager's site visit to Bank of America Stadium.

"He asked questions and listened to the answers," said Rivera, who is entering his 8th season. "I look forward to working with him."

Rivera even said he helped give a presentation to Tepper about the Panthers on-field product.

"Just breaking down the football team, what the philosophy is, what the direction is," said Rivera. "What we have in terms of players. We talked a bit about where we were headed in free agency and the draft."

I'm told the big day for Tepper at #NFL meetings will be Tues. Once he's recommended by financial committee, no opposition is expected in voting him in.



Once approved, Tepper may sit in on meetings as #Panthers rep but not vote since transaction not expected to close until July. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 16, 2018

Tepper is buying the Panthers for over $2.2B, mostly in cash. The deal will not close until July, but Tepper is expected to be voted in by the required three-fourths of NFL owners at the league meetings in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Tepper is 5 percent owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will sell his stake in that franchise before becoming Panthers majority owner.

