CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Charlotte Athletics Director Judy Rose was in the news Wednesday because of her selection in to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

The last time Rose was in the news? -- The "Fire Judy Rose movement."

Fans were calling for her removal after decades, and I get it. The program had grown stale, and fans wanted better. They had the right to try and make that happen.

Rose soon retired and admitted that the groundswell against her stung.

But Rose is not only deserving of her recent enshrinement, but also to be remembered by 49ers supporters for her career as a whole, not just the end of it.

She was the third female athletics director in Division I, and the first to serve on the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Committee.

Her legacy went beyond breaking barriers for her gender.

Rose oversaw $100 million in new facilities and renovations, and saw 70 conference championships, and 44 NCAA Tournament appearances in her tenure.

She famously pushed for 49ers football, which eventually led to a dream season in 2019, albeit under a new head coach (Will Healy) and athletics director (Mike Hill).

So while firing Judy Rose may have been a justified sentiment, so too should be congratulating Judy Rose.

She will be inducted in to the NC Sports Hall of Fame on May 1.

