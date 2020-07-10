ROVAL race will happen rain or shine

Cars will be equipped with rain tires for Sunday's race on WCNC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite about a 70% chance of rain on Sunday, according to WCNC Charlotte's weather app, fans should be optimistic about seeing the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from start to finish on WCNC Charlotte.

Goodyear will equip teams with "wet weather" tires for the race, which will run regardless of rain except for extreme rainfall and if there is standing water.

According to NBC Sports, there have only been three times in Cup series history that rain tires have been used: 1995 testing at Watkins Glen, practice/qualifying for Suzuka in 1997, and practice at Watkins Glen in 2000.

This will be the first time rain tires could be used in a race.