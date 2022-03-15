Royal Heartbreak: Queens season ends on last-second three

Queens finishes season with loss in Sweet Sixteen

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A three-point shot by Miguel Arnold with two seconds left sunk Queens hopes of making the D2 Elite Eight.

The Royals took the lead in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship against Augusta on a lay up by Kenny Dye with eight seconds left.

But Arnold's three gave Augusta the lead back with two seconds remaining, and the Royals last-second heave missed, for a 77-76 loss.

Smith finished with a game-high 33 points, while Dye had 17 points, 8 assists.

Jay'Den Turner had 22 points.

Absolutely heartbreaking finish. The Royals left it all on the court and their historic season ends at the buzzer.



THANK YOU to all our fans, alumni, and Charlotte community for all the support this season. WE WILL be back! pic.twitter.com/VWAD323Gbd — Queens (N.C.) Men’s Basketball (@queensMBB) March 16, 2022

The Royals finish the season 30-4 and as the South Atlantic Conference regular-season and tournament champions.

It is the third time in the last five years the team has won 30 games.