Royal Heartbreak: Queens season ends on last-second three

Queens finishes season with loss in Sweet Sixteen
Credit: Queens Athletics
Queens basketball forward Jamari Smith dribbles the ball

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A three-point shot by Miguel Arnold with two seconds left sunk Queens hopes of making the D2 Elite Eight.

The Royals took the lead in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship against Augusta on a lay up by Kenny Dye with eight seconds left. 

But Arnold's three gave Augusta the lead back with two seconds remaining, and the Royals last-second heave missed, for a 77-76 loss.

Smith finished with a game-high 33 points, while Dye had 17 points, 8 assists.

Jay'Den Turner had 22 points.

The Royals finish the season 30-4 and as the South Atlantic Conference regular-season and tournament champions.

It is the third time in the last five years the team has won 30 games.

This trip marked their 15th trip to the NCAA Tournament.

