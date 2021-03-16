Rozier, Hayward help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116

Charlotte off to 3-0 start to second half of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 for their fourth straight win.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The hive is indeed alive.#Hornets come back to beat #Kings 122-116.



3-0 to start the second half, two games above .500.@wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 16, 2021

The Hornets trailed the entire way until Hayward came up with the play of the game with 1:33 left.