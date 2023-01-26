Rozier, Hornets score big late to win vs Bulls

Charlotte outscored Chicago 34-17 in the fourth quarter to score the win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 28 points as LaMelo Ball returned from injury and helped the Charlotte Hornets defeat the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday.

Charlotte and Chicago traded the lead through the entire game before scores from Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and others helped the Hornets distance themselves to a 111-96 win. The Hornets have now won three of their last five games, only the second time this season they have hit that mark.

The game stayed close throughout the whole contest. Chicago held a slim 36-32 lead after the first quarter. Rozier had 13 points for the Hornets in the frame.

That offensive spark died out in the second quarter for both teams. Neither team shot well in the frame and only managed two points for a period of three minutes during the quarter. Chicago led 55-47 going into the locker room.

Charlotte inched back to make the game 79-77 by the end of the third quarter. A 10-0 run in the quarter gave the Hornets the lead for a brief moment before the Bulls pushed back.

The Hornets kept the pressure on in the fourth quarter, taking the lead just over a minute into the period before going on a 12-1 run to lead by 10 points with just over three minutes remaining.

Great defensive play and timely shooting in the final minutes helped Charlotte maintain the lead to hold on for the 111-96 win.

Rozier tied with Chicago's Demar Derozan for a game-high 28 points. Rozier notched a game-high 4 3-pointers. Plumlee followed him on the team with 21 points.

Ball returned from a three-game ankle injury absence and scored 15 points but was a dismal 2 of 15 from the field. His only two successful shots were 3-pointers.

Ball and Plumlee finished with double-doubles on points and rebounds. Ball was two assists away from a triple-double.

The Hornets (14-26) stay at home for their next game, a matchup with the Miami Heat (27-22) on Sunday.