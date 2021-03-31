Rozier scores 27 points, leads Hornets past Wizards 114-104

Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball with a fractured right wrist.

Washington played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip. Rui Hachimura led Washington, tying a career high with 30 points. Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.