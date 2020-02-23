LAS VEGAS — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details.

Roush team president Steve Newmark opened a news conference before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy statement from Newman, who apologized at the start for not being at the track.

There is still no timetable for his return to NASCAR racing. Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Newman's streak of 649 consecutive starts comes to an end.

