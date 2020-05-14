Ryan Newman doesn't remember horrific crash, but remembers walking out of the hospital with his daughters

The veteran NASCAR driver will race again at Darlington three months after crashing at the Daytona 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Ryan Newman crashed at the Daytona 600, the situation looked grim even to the most seasoned members of the NASCAR community.

Speaking to media over a Zoom call on Thursday, Newman said the fact that he will race in NASCAR's return to racing at Darlington on Sunday is miraculous.

"I feel like a complete walking miracle," Newman said.

Newman says he does not remember the race, the crash, or even his stay in the hospital.

"But I do remember putting my arms around my daughters chests," Newman said, "and walking out and holding their hands as I did that."

Newman says doctors put him in a medically-induced coma. He also said there was never a definitive answer as to whether or not he had a concussion. He has taken to calling it a 'brain bruise.'

"I kind of self-diagnosed myself with that bruised brain," he said, "because the reality is you need time for that bruise to heal."

Newman said he's felt normal for about 8 weeks, but the last 8 weeks have been anything but normal for the world or for NASCAR.

Cars have been off the track since mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday's race at Darlington will be a different experience for everyone, with no fans, limited personnel and not even practice or qualifying laps.