Sago, Schroeder to be part of NBA's first two-woman ref crew

The pair will help officiate Monday night's Hornets-Magic game

ORLANDO, Fla. — With more female referees now in the NBA than ever before, it was only a matter of time before two women would be scheduled to work the same game. Monday is that day.

Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder make up two-thirds of the crew assigned to the Charlotte at Orlando game, the first time in NBA history that two women were assigned to work a regular-season contest together.

Hornets coach James Borrego was happy to be a part of the historic night.

"It's a special night for our league, and for women," he said before the game.

Borrego said his daugther will be watching the game.

"It inspires her," said Borrego. "It inspires young women to do more, be more. There's opportunities, and break those barriers."