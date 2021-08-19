Sam Darnold likely to play Saturday vs. Ravens

Panthers QB did not play in team's first exhibition game

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Quarterback Sam Darnold will likely play in the Carolina Panthers preseason home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Darnold, acquired via trade from the New York Jets in the offseason, did not play in Carolina's first exhibition game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rhule said that Darnold and other starters would likely play just a few series against the Ravens, after the two teams held joint practices this week in Spartanburg to close training camp.

"We're leaning towards playing (Darnold)," Rhule said. "We'd like to play him. Just making sure we have a full complement of guys around him to help him."

Darnold's first camp with Carolina has been uneven, but not underwhelming. The 24-year-old former first-round pick had no turnovers in the two practices with the Ravens, but was rarely seen throwing deep balls down the field.

Rhule says he thinks the Panthers have tried for the big throws, but haven’t always connected. Had looked like a lot of short stuff from Darnold these three weeks. Says again running the ball to set it up will be an emphasis. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 19, 2021