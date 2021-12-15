Sam Darnold returns to Panthers practice

Carolina has 21-day window to activate struggling QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn as Sam Darnold returned to practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury.

The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.

Head Coach Matt Rhule said he wasn't sure yet if that would happen.

"He's throwing, but he's not cleared to play," Rhule said.

Rhule said Monday that he plans to continue to play Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Both Newton and Walker saw action when the Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and combined to commit three turnovers.

"I don't want to be playing two quarterbacks, no one does," Rhule said. "But it's just the situation we're in."

