Howell, King headline ACC's wealth of returning QB talent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's Sam Howell is a Heisman Trophy candidate and the headliner of the Atlantic Coast Conference's class of experienced returning quarterbacks. Thirteen of the league's 14 teams return at quarterback with starting experience for 2021, with Duke as the exception.

Howell also announced his recent NIL deal with Bojangles.

“Being able to combine my love for chicken with my personal commitment to support great causes in my community like TABLE is a perfect partnership,” said the Tar Heels’ Howell, who will be a third-year starter after breaking UNC’s single-season record with 35 touchdown passes in his freshman campaign. “On gameday, I wear Carolina Blue, but off the field, I’m looking forward to repping a little Bojangles red and yellow.”

The list of returnees includes Miami's D'Eriq King, Louisville's Malik Cunningham and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett as players who ranked among the top 30 in the Bowl Subdivision ranks for passing yardage per game last year.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said during the ACC Kickoff preseason media days that those QBs "are going to be ahead in the ballgame."

DJ Uiagalelei, quarterback for Clemson, also joined the Bojangles team in a NIL deal.

