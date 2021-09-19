x
Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39

Former Sun Valley High School quarterback Sam Howell tossed five touchdowns in the win.
Credit: AP
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs the ball as Virginia free safety Joey Blount (29) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Howell threw for five touchdowns while also running for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 North Carolina beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives. That helped turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 52-31 lead on Howell's short TD throw to Kamari Morales with 12:13 left. 

The Tar Heels finished with 699 total yards. That included Ty Chandler running for a career-high 198 yards and two scores. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards to set a program record. He also threw for four scores.

Howell was a quarterback for Sun Valley High School based out of Monroe.

RELATED: Virginia Tech holds off Sun Valley High School grad Sam Howell, No. 10 North Carolina 17-10

RELATED: Howell, King headline ACC's wealth of returning QB talent

