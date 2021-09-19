Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39

Former Sun Valley High School quarterback Sam Howell tossed five touchdowns in the win.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Howell threw for five touchdowns while also running for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 North Carolina beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives. That helped turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 52-31 lead on Howell's short TD throw to Kamari Morales with 12:13 left.

The Tar Heels finished with 699 total yards. That included Ty Chandler running for a career-high 198 yards and two scores. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards to set a program record. He also threw for four scores.

Howell was a quarterback for Sun Valley High School based out of Monroe.

This is the day the Lord has made;

Let us rejoice and be glad in it. — Sam Howell (@Sam7Howell) September 19, 2021