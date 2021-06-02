'I'm not afraid:' Jon Scheyer on being named Duke Basketball's next head coach, following Coach K's legacy

On Friday, Jon Scheyer spoke publicly for the first time since being named Mike Krzyzewski's successor.

DURHAM, N.C. — There's no doubt, Jon Scheyer has big shoes to fill once Duke Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski retires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

But he says, he's ready.

"I'm not afraid of it," Scheyer said when asked how he felt about following the legacy of Krzyzewski.

Scheyer is the associate head coach of the Blue Devils. On Wednesday, Duke Athletics named him Coach K's successor. He'll take over as the program's new head coach at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Scheyer spoke publicly for the first time about his upcoming role on Friday. He thanked Krzyzewski for believing in him, recalling when Coach K recruited him when he was 16 years old.

"Coach, I am so thankful to you and Mickie," Scheyer said.

Scheyer played under Krzyzewski from 2006 to 2010 and was a captain of the 2010 national championship team.

Some of Scheyer's old teammates were in the stands for his press briefing.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the love, the emotion of our former players, and our brotherhood these past couple days,” an emotional Scheyer said.

Scheyer said he plans to carry on the legacy of Duke Basketball.

"We’re going to be relentless in our pursuit of championships," he said.

But he also knows his new role comes with high expectations.

"I do not expect this to be easy. I don’t expect to be given anything. But I’m always going to show up," Scheyer said.

Scheyer has been the Associate Head Coach of Duke Basketball since 2018. He began his coaching career with the Blue Devils as a Special Assistant in 2013. He then became Assistant Coach in 2014. He will become the program's 20th head coach at the start of the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old has also been part of Duke's 2015 national championship team as an assistant coach for the 2015 squad. Scheyer would be the first in NCAA Division I men's basketball history to be named the head coach at his alma mater after winning national titles as both a player and assistant coach at that school. At 35 years of age when the next season begins, the Chicago native would become the youngest men's basketball head coach among power conference institutions.

"Duke University has been a central part of my life for more than a decade, and I could not ask for a better place to continue my career," said Scheyer in a written statement Wednesday. "This is absolutely humbling. First, I offer extreme gratitude to the greatest coach of all time whose career is unrivaled in basketball. Coach K has built the premier program in our sport thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, a tireless attention to detail, a family-first approach and a remarkable compassion and care of his players, coaches, and staff. He has set a standard that every coach at every level should strive to achieve.



"I'd also like to express my sincere appreciation to President Vincent Price, Kevin White and Nina King for believing in me and providing me this opportunity. It is an honor to call this great institution my alma mater, and I'm deeply committed to furthering its academic and athletics excellence while continuing the championship legacy of Duke Basketball."

