Season ends in semifinals for Northwestern and Catawba Ridge

Both teams fell in the South Carolina semifinals on Friday night

FORT MILL, S.C. — Deep playoff runs came to a close for Rock Hill-Northwestern and Catawba Ridge on Friday night in the South Carolina high school football semifinals.

In AAAAA, unbeaten Northwestern carried a 24-21 lead over T.L. Hanna late in the game, but a go-ahead touchdown drive by the Yellow Jackets sealed a loss for the Trojans, 28-24.

Catawba Ridge, in its second varsity season, made it all the way to the AAAA semifinals, where the Copperheads faced A.C. Flora.

Catawba Ridge fell behind early, 21-0, but two scoring connections between Jadyn Davis and Jacobie Henderson cut the lead to 21-14.