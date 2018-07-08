CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time ever, SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, “SEC Nation,” will be broadcast live from Charlotte ahead of the Belk College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium between Tennessee and West Virginia.

The show will take place in the confines of Romare Bearden Park, which has previously hosted ESPN’s “College Gameday” for the ACC Championship Game. The show will air from 10 a.m. until noon on ESPN’s SEC Network and will feature live reports and analysis of the season-opening game. Special guests on the show will be announced closer to kickoff, according to ESPN.

August 30th: College Station



September 1st: Rocky Top in Charlotte #SECNation is BACK! https://t.co/XZNnQWiFYI pic.twitter.com/pPn4fjh4fU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 7, 2018

"SEC Nation" will open the 2018 season in College Station, Texas on Thursday, August 30.

“Two shows in three days is the perfect way to match our excitement for the start of the 2018 season,” said Tom McCollum, ESPN senior coordinating producer. “After a fantastic start last month in Atlanta, we couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off the regular season in College Station before welcoming the SEC Nation family to our home here in Charlotte.”

Host Laura Rutledge will once again be joined by analysts Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and reporter Lauren Sisler. ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee will also return to the show as a contributor.

The 2018 Belk College Kickoff will be broadcast by CBS at 3:30 p.m. on September 1 and is the first-ever meeting between Tennessee and West Virginia.

Fans interested in attending the show are also invited to join the crowd for "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Friday, August 31 from 3-7 p.m. in Romare Bearden Park.

