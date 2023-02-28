See the next basketball 'Cinderella': Big South tourney returns to Charlotte

The men's and women's tournaments tip off at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two of the first tickets to this year's men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be punched in Charlotte.

The Big South Tournament is returning to Bojangles Coliseum for the second-straight season.

"The success in year one was all the excitement of the games," Mark Simpson, the conference's Associate Commissioner, said. "We had six overtime games over our six days."

THIS WEEK, Champions get crowned in the Queen City! 👑🏀 The 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships begin Wednesday, February 1st! #theboplex @BigSouthSports pic.twitter.com/rOl94zctAS — Bojangles Entertainment Complex (@TheBOplex) February 27, 2023

The event will hold some of the country's first championship games, with the men's title game tipping off at 1 p.m., Sunday.

"To see who the next "Cinderella" is," Simpson said. "A chance to go to the big dance and punch their ticket for a dream fulfilled."

Tickets are still available for the men's and women's tournaments, which begin Wednesday and are $20 per day to see all of the games that day.