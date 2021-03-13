Shelby, Crest stay unbeaten

Golden Lions make second-half comeback in Week Three

SHELBY, N.C. — Down 27-14 at halftime, Shelby mounted a second-half comeback to beat visiting Chase, with the Friday night final, 47-41.

Omar Phillips came out ready, the running back rumbling for a big gain, despite a fumble that landed in the hands of teammate Demetrius Thompson.

A few plays later, Phillips held on from the wildcat formation to score and bring the Golden Lions within six points.

After a Chase touchdown, the Golden Knights answered again.

First, Gabe Huitt hit Ja'Keith Hamilton on a deep sideline route.

Then Huitt aired it out again to a diving Luke Williams.

FINALS@crest_chargers 48, Ashbrook 6@GldLionFootball comes back to beat Chase, 47-41



Shelby went on to win, to improve to 3-0.

Not far away at Crest, the Chargers had no problem with Ashbrook at home.

Up 21-0 by the time our cameras arrived, Crest made it 28-0 on a Timothy Ruff II touchdown run.

Later, QB D.J. Fuller fooled them with the pump fake, then fired to a wide open Caleb Borders.