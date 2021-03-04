Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97

Charlotte loses Gordon Hayward to foot sprain in second quarter

INDIANAPOLIS — Reserve forward Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and the short-handed Charlotte Hornets overcame another injury and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97.

The Hornets were without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half due to a right foot sprain.

Before the game, Hornets coach James Borrego revealed that guard Malik Monk would be out at least two weeks after he suffered an ankle sprain on Thursday night.

Still, Charlotte found a way to win.

"Probably one of the most proud wins of the season for me," Borrego said. "This is what our season has been all about. We're built for this."

Borrego says Gordon Hayward was getting a scan or X-Ray on his sprained foot, but does not know any more than that right now.



Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.