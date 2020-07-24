S'more Gra4am: Hornets Devonte' Graham up for Most Improved Player

Second-year guard saw a 13.5 point jump in his scoring average

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are putting together a snackable campaign for point guard Devonte' Graham.

Called S'more Gra4am, the team is hoping it helps the second-year player win the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

The team's marketing and PR arm packaged s'mores ingredients in to a box, complete with nutritional facts that are actually Graham's improved stats.

Graham broke out in 2019-20, with a scoring average 13.5 points better than his rookie season.

That was the single-highest jump in the NBA.

Graham also increased his assists by 4.9 per game and improved his 3PT% by 9.2 percent.

"We knew he was going to get better, we knew he had potential and ability," said head coach James Borrego. "He made a significant jump not only for our team but league wide.

For more information visit smoregraham.com.