Newly Minted: Charlotte FC fan gets tattoo of crest just hours after its debut

Chico Sanchez, a board member with Charlotte FC supporter's group Mint City Collective, got a tattoo for the soccer franchise Wednesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday morning, Charlotte's Major League Soccer franchise got its official name: Charlotte Football Club. Along with the name, the team debuted its new crest on Twitter: a blue circle with a white crown logo in the center.

Now that the name and crest are official, it didn't take long to get what might just be the team's first die-hard fan. A Charlotte-area man got a large tattoo of the crest on his leg, just hours after it debuted.

Chico Sanchez, a board member with Charlotte FC supporter's group Mint City Collective, got the tattoo Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the final shot of the tattoo thanks to @MintCityColl



Chico Sanchez is the fan, he's a Mint City Collective board member and leader of the local chapter of @VillasArmy supporter group. @wcnc https://t.co/ZY8KPNKFPh pic.twitter.com/4hO7TfFDIq — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 22, 2020

MLS officially awarded an expansion team to the City of Charlotte on December 17, making it the league’s 30th club.

Charlotte FC was originally scheduled to debut in Charlotte by 2021, but will now debut in 2022 to provide the club with an additional year to plan for the launch.

“The Charlotte FC brand truly embodies our city with a design that reflects Charlotte’s rich history,” said Charlotte FC Owner David Tepper. “When we were awarded the team in December, I spoke about this club bringing the city together. To reach the point where our fans can actually know our name and see our colors is a significant milestone.”

Heard there’s a new football club in town!



Can’t wait to party 😏 pic.twitter.com/m41ZvyHYsc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 22, 2020