Charlotte FC to host Chelsea FC this summer

Charlotte FC season-ticket members will have access to an exclusive discounted pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced Wednesday that the club will host English Premier League side Chelsea FC for a friendly match on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium.

“Charlotte is a soccer city and to host Chelsea FC, one of the biggest clubs in the world, for an international friendly this summer is an incredible opportunity to showcase our region as a soccer hotbed. We’ve always said we wanted to bring the best talent and teams around the globe to Bank of America Stadium and this delivers on that promise,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue, said. “It is also an excellent opportunity for our players to play against the top competition in the world, and to continue to showcase our Club on a global stage.”

The match is part of this summer’s FC Series event featuring international matches across the United States. The series concludes with a stateside derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the world’s most popular and successful professional soccer clubs, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 23.

