Charlotte FC holds first training at Bank of America Stadium

The MLS expansion club opens its season on Feb. 26 at D.C. United

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The recent winter weather in the Carolinas forced Charlotte FC to relocate its first leg of training.

The MLS expansion franchise was supposed to arrive at Clemson University in South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 16, but snow and ice in the region made getting there difficult.

The team called an audible and held its training this week at Bank of America Stadium and The Atrium Health Bubble.

The location is fitting, not only because it is where the team will play its home matches, but because it is also the location that Charlotte FC/Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper first mentioned the possibility of bringing an MLS club to Charlotte when he arrived in 2018.

That dream became a reality in December 2019 when Tepper was officially awarded the franchise by MLS commissioner Don Garber.

English play-by-play announcer Eric Krakauer joined WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni to talk about Tuesday's training session.

Krakauer said it was crucial for the coaching staff to go over their footballing blueprint in the training session, because Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez comes from South America, and that playing style can take a bit for players to get used to.

"He's going to bring a brand of soccer that I don't think anyone who just watches Major League Soccer will be familiar with, but I think whoever is in that stadium and whoever is watching at home will be very pleased with that brand of soccer because it is an attacking brand that will hopefully yield a lot of goals," Krakauer said.

The team was originally set to begin to play during the 2021 season, but COVID-19 pushed its start to 2022.

Charlotte FC will play its first match on Feb. 26 at D.C. United and will return home March 5 for its inaugural home match against the LA Galaxy.

"It’s a great experience, a neat experience, to come to a city where soccer is growing," center back Christian Makoun said.

Ramirez told the media on Monday that the team is "under construction," and that he is happy with the depth on defense and in the midfield.

But Charlotte still needs to add several front-line players, forwards and wingers, to its attack.

"So, ideally, we are missing two strikers and two wingers – four players to come," Ramirez said. "We need to be clever, and we need to see that we have markets still open."

But Krakauer is optimistic.

"The good news is ... the names that they have on this team shows us that there is already or at least the building blocks of a competitive squad already exists," Krakauer said. "I think this is a really good squad that we're going to see."

The team also has slots open for designated players.

Generally, DPs are the most talented players on the roster, and teams are allowed to exceed their maximum salary budget to acquire them.

"If you look at a lot of the players that are already on the roster, they are DP-quality players that Charlotte FC has managed to bring in on different salaries or under different budget mechanisms," Krakauer explained.

Krakauer pointed to the highly coveted player midfielder Alan Franco who is on loan for a year from Brazilian champions Atlético Mineiro with an option to purchase.

After spending this week training in Charlotte, the club will train at IMG Academy in Florida.

In February, Charlotte FC will hold several public-friendly matches in Charleston, South Carolina.

