Charlotte FC full inaugural season schedule released

There will be eight nationally-televised games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wait is almost over. Charlotte FC will begin its inaugural season in about two months.

The Major League Soccer expansion team will begin its first season on the road, Feb. 26, 2022, at D.C. United.

Charlotte's first home match will be March 5, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy and will air live on FOX at 7:30 p.m.

More than 74,000 tickets are expected to be distributed for the match, which would be the largest in league history.

The team hopes for a long rivalry with Atlanta United FC, and will play at Atlanta on March 13, 2022, and host them on April 9, 2022.

Charlotte FC will have six home matches on national broadcasts.

The club's May 29, 2022, match at Seattle Sounders FC will air on FS1.

The team will play 34 regular-season matches and hope to make the playoffs in their first year.

