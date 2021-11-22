How to purchase tickets to Charlotte FC's inaugural match

The team's first match ever at Bank of America Stadium will be against the five-time Major League Soccer champion LA Galaxy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC says upper-level tickets to the inaugural match held on March 5, 2022, will go on sale Monday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.



While the Galaxy is one of MLS' founding teams, many people may remember them most for when the team acquired soccer superstar David Beckham back in 2007.

"When David Beckham joined the club, it was a big, big noise, and everyone had their eyes on the MLS," Charlotte FC head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez said during a news conference when the match was first announced. "I'm having the chance as a coach to play against them, so it's amazing for me."

