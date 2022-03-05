Charlotte FC to unveil experience for club fans

The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9 in the Boileryard at Camp North End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC and Ally are set to unveil The Ally Vault Experience, a custom experiential obstacle where fans can sneak into the CLTFC locker room, venture through the laser security system and see the inaugural Club kit.

Organizers said the event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9 in the Boileryard at Camp North End. The event starts at 7:00 p.m.