Charlotte FC to unveil experience for club fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC and Ally are set to unveil The Ally Vault Experience, a custom experiential obstacle where fans can sneak into the CLTFC locker room, venture through the laser security system and see the inaugural Club kit.
Organizers said the event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9 in the Boileryard at Camp North End. The event starts at 7:00 p.m.
The team's first match ever at Bank of America Stadium will be against the five-time Major League Soccer champion LA Galaxy on March 5, 2022.
Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.