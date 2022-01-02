Atrium Health named 'official healthcare provider' of Charlotte FC

Atrium Health becomes the third founding partner of the Club alongside Ally and Centene Corporation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC and Atrium Health announced Monday a multi-year partnership that names the region’s leading health system as the “Official Healthcare Provider of Charlotte FC” ahead of the Club’s inaugural MLS season.

Under the agreement, Atrium Health will be the entitlement partner of the Club’s training facilities and of the Captain’s Academy, a monthly Charlotte FC community program aimed at developing leadership skills in high school students during the school year.

Atrium Health’s brand will also be featured on the training top sleeve of both the First Team and Academy, as well as on the sleeve of the Academy’s match kits.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Atrium Health to the Charlotte FC family and are proud to carry their name in close association with our brand,” CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment Nick Kelly, said. “Our mission goes beyond the playing and training fields. This partnership is about impacting the lives of younger generations in the Carolinas, supporting the community and promoting health and wellness for all.”

