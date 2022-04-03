Charlotte FC, Ally bring mini soccer pitch to Camino

The goal is to keep reaching kids through a love of soccer, right in their own neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of the highly anticipated inaugural home game, Charlotte FC and Ally partnered together to create safe spaces for kids and adults to play soccer.

Dozens of families came out Friday to check out the new mini-pitch project at Camino, a bilingual nonprofit with a community center, food pantry, and medical clinic. Organizers said this space is part of growing the foundation of soccer in the Charlotte area, and maybe one of these kids out there will be a future Charlotte FC star.

This project is part of Charlotte FC’s Pitches For Progress initiative to bring 22 mini soccer fields to communities throughout the region. Camino serves about 25,000 people a year and is now home to a new mini-pitch soccer field, which could help draw in more people to their services

Don Garber is the commissioner for Major League Soccer. He said he's not only excited about the upcoming historic match but also about bringing the sport of soccer closer to more communities.

“It’s not just about playing games. It’s about these types of facilities and connections with the community and having a bunch of kids growing up with these teams in their hearts and ultimately building the legacy fanbase,” he said.

Kids who came out to kick it told WCNC Charlotte they can’t wait to show off their skills on the pitch.

“I never been to one like this and I love soccer. I like to play soccer with my friends,” said Mathios Espinosa

“It’s good for you, it gives you good energy and it's fun,” said Joshua Ortiz.

The kids also got to leave with Charlotte FC kit and tickets for Saturday's game, along with big smiles on their faces.

Camino leadership said this is an opportunity to give back to the community through sports, giving kids a pitch closer to them. It's also a chance to bring in coaches to work with the kids, which will lead to a soccer league as well.