Queen City breweries crafting Charlotte FC-inspired beers

With fans ready for Charlotte FC's hometown debut, breweries in the Queen City are excited to showcase specialty craft beers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Charlotte FC’s inaugural home game on Saturday, Bank of America stadium won’t be the only place packed with fans, Charlotte breweries are also expecting big crowds for the game.

Local breweries are tapping into all of the action with specialty beers in honor of Charlotte FC.

“Having a new team brings a sense of enthusiasm here on different game days," Nathan Villaume, Co-Owner of Lenny Boy Brewing Co., said. "It is not just the Panthers, we have FC in town."

For Lenny Boy, this brew has been in the works for the last three months. The brewery partnered with Mint City Collective, a Charlotte FC support group, getting behind the soccer team with a new brew.

It launched Friday night ahead of the big game.

“We came up with the Mint City Collective as an American-style pilsner," Villaume said. "It is super crushable, light and very approachable for anybody. So we are kind of bringing the craft beer game to the supporter groups.”

Over at Protagonist, the home game will also take over TV screens.

“Something we lean into is sports," Jeremy Claeys, Head-Brewer at Protagonist, said. "So we have a big football program in the fall but to have soccer year around here is very cool."

He adds having a beer represents the city’s team had been on their minds since opening their location.

“The soccer team was announced about the same time," Claeys said. "So we decided to go all-in with just naming the beer QC Pils or Queen Charlotte Pils to represent the city.”

The brewery went with a crisp, clean and elegant beer. It’s hoping the game and the beer will bring in the fans.

“I think the more and more games we have and with more excitement behind the teams," Claeys said. "Yeah, that should be good for business."