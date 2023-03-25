1-1 draw courtesy of a New York own goal nets a draw for Charlotte FC

The 1-1 draw means the black and blue add one point to their MLS standings.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC got a single point added to their Major League Soccer standing after reaching a 1-1 draw Saturday with the visiting New York Red Bulls. But Charlotte's only goal of the night wasn't even kicked in by one of the team's players.

Rather, it was an own goal late in the match, courtesy of defender Andrés Reyes for the Red Bulls.

The first goal of the night was for New York, struck in by Elias Manoel 43 minutes in. Halftime came and went, but for much of the second half, neither Charlotte FC nor the Red Bulls could find the net.

That was, until Reyes inadvertently knocked the ball into the Red Bulls' goalposts

We love Own Goal. Own Goal is our best friend. pic.twitter.com/hBZOPefCsN — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) March 26, 2023

In his debut on the pitch, Charlotte forward Vinicius Mello made a pass to fellow forward Kerwin Vargas, who then took aim at New York's goal. In an attempt to defend, however, the Red Bulls' Reyes slid onto the grass to try to knock the ball away.

Instead, it went into the goal, granting Charlotte FC a point for the match 74 minutes in.

The remaining 26 minutes of official time and seven minutes of stoppage time would see neither team break the tie. The match closed with a draw, and both teams add one league point onto the board.