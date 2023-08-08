Charlotte FC advances to Leagues Cup quarterfinals against Messi with win over Houston Dynamo

Two goals within about one minute of each other pushed Charlotte FC ahead to take the win.

HOUSTON — A costly error from the Houston Dynamo's Micael sent a goal into his own net and allowed Charlotte FC to pull off a stunning victory that seemed out of reach only moments before.

The moment happened late in the first half when the defender lobbed a harmless pass back to his goalkeeper Steve Clark that went a little wide and squeezed in the corner of the net, giving Charlotte FC a crucial 2-1 advantage in the 81st minute.

Micael and Clark's mistake came less than a minute after Charlotte's Patrick Agyemang maneuvered his way around the goalkeeper just outside of the box and scored an empty net goal that eliminated the lead Houston held for around 70 minutes.

The Dynamo's lone goal of the match came when Corey Baird finished off a fierce offensive attack by scoring deep in the box after a dynamic cross from Nelson Quiñónes.

Charlotte had few chances to score throughout the game but was unable to capitalize on any of their opportunities. Houston similarly squandered other chances they had to add additional goals.

Charlotte advances to the quarterfinals round of the Leagues Cup. The team's next match will be on the road against Inter Miami, who have benefited greatly from the signing of international superstar Lionel Messi.