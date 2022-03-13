Charlotte FC falls late in road match against Atlanta United, 2-1

Adam Armour scored Charlotte FC's first-ever MLS goal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Consider it a start to what could be an intriguing rivalry for the coming years.

Charlotte FC put together a solid performance from start to finish but a stoppage-time goal gave Atlanta United the 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was the first-ever matchup between the clubs.

Trailing 1-0 an hour into the contest, Adam Armour put Charlotte (0-3-0) on the board. He knocked in a header from a Ben Bender corner kick to tie things up at the 66-minute mark.

Jake Mulraney knocked in the winning shot for Atlanta five minutes into stoppage time. Josef Martinez had Atlanta's first goal of the contest.

Charlotte FC will be back at home on Saturday, March 19, will a match against New England. The match is set to start at 7 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium.

