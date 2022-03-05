A single section of Charlotte FC fans relocated due to loose equipment

WCNC Charlotte learned a cellular antenna had slipped from its overhead mount and wasn't stable.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of Charlotte FC fans were evacuated from their seats at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night during the team's inaugural home match against LA Galaxy.

Team officials confirmed to WCNC Charlotte sports director Nick Carboni a cellular antenna had slipped from its overhead mount and was no longer in a secure position. About 20 rows in section 520 were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Several members of the WCNC Charlotte team were attending the game when they noticed police directing fans in section 520 to leave. According to WCNC digital director Blair Shiff, an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said something was potentially about to fall.

WCNC Charlotte digital content producer Anders J. Hare was able to snap a photo of the fully-evacuated section from where he was in the stands, which was across from section 520.