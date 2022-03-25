Charlotte FC gearing up for another home match

With Charlotte FC's first game having a record-breaking 74,479 fans in attendance, there is a lot of listening and hard work that goes into keeping the fans happy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before Charlotte FC could make their debut at the Bank of America Stadium in March, plenty of changes had to take place to prepare the stadium for the other kind of "football."

WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Charlotte FC’s Chief Fan Officer Shawn McIntosh for a quick look at some of the changes.

"My job is to work with the fans,” McIntosh said.

For McIntosh, that means working with the club and his department so they can provide every fan with the best experience they can give -- making the fans know they come first.

"No MLS match has had more fans in their building than we did on March 5,” McIntosh said.

Roughly $50 million worth of renovations went in to make the stadium more soccer friendly, and the fans seem to really like what is going on there.

Among the many additions put in place for fans, McIntosh said primer areas like 'the vault' enhance the experience for premium clients.

The amenities for the players had to be changed as well between the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. One change was how the players enter the field: In the NFL, the players come to the field through a tunnel located at the corner of the stadium. In soccer, the players come out through a central tunnel.

Another big highlight was the “Big Seat” -- a throne that may be spotted on one end of the field. This seat is used before the actual game starts and it highlights a celebrity, community influencer, or someone that has an impact on the Carolinas.